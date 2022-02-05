Pro Bowl players echo concerns brought by Flores’ lawsuit

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The fun and games surrounding the Pro Bowl haven’t stopped some of the NFL’s top players from thinking about the racial inequities spotlighted by former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores’ discrimination lawsuit against the league. Several players expressed support for Flores and his concerns after the AFC Pro Bowl team’s light practice at Las Vegas Ballpark, the suburban baseball diamond where both teams are working out before the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. The All-Star game is back on after a one-year hiatus and making its Sin City debut. But Flores’ lawsuit served as a reminder to even these elite players that their sport has much work to do in racial equality.