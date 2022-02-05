Streaking Washington St. beats Cal; 1st Bay sweep since ’93

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Michael Flowers scored 21 points and went 4-for-4 from the foul line in the final 31 seconds and Washington State beat California 68-64. Jalen Celestine’s 3-pointer brought Cal within 66-64 with 35 seconds to go after Flowers made a pair of foul shots with 31 seconds remaining. After an intentional foul by Cal, WSU’s Noah Williams went to the line and missed the front end of a one-and-one and Grant Anticevich secured the rebound for Cal. But the Bears’ Joel Brown missed a shot attempt with six seconds left, and after getting fouled, Flowers sank a pair to seal it. Reserve Jalen Celestine scored 20 points for Cal.