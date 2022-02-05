Varner leading by 1, Johnson 5 back at Saudi International

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Harold Varner III birdied the par-5 18th hole to shoot a 2-under 68 and take a one-stroke lead over Adri Arnaus into the final round of the Saudi International. Defending champion Dustin Johnson was five strokes back at the Asian Tour event, which paid big appearance fees to lure a slew of PGA Tour and DP World Tour regulars. Varner eagled the par-5 fourth hole and mixed three birdies with as many bogeys for a 54-hole total of 12-under 198. Arnaus shot 69 and was 11 under. Tommy Fleetwood trailed Varner by two shots after a 67. Johnson also shot 67 to move back into contention.