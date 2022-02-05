Women’s hockey world still playing catch-up to Canada, US

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Whatever faint hope there was for the rest of the women’s hockey world closing the gap on Canada and the United States is quickly being dashed three days into the Olympics. Canada posted its second straight 11-1 win in beating Finland. And the Finns hardly fared better in losing their opener to the Americans. The U.S. plays the Russian team later Saturday. Canada’s depth continues to be apparent following a tournament-opening win over Switzerland. The likelihood of the U.S. facing Canada in the gold-medal game for the sixth time in seven Olympic tournaments appears inevitable barring a drastic turn of events.