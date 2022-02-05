Youngblood leads Kennesaw St. past Bellarmine 75-70

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Chris Youngblood registered 17 points as Kennesaw State narrowly beat Bellarmine 75-70. Spencer Rodgers had 14 points for Kennesaw State (10-13, 5-5 Atlantic Sun Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Demond Robinson added 13 points and eight rebounds. Terrell Burden had 10 points and seven assists. CJ Fleming had 22 points for the Knights (13-11, 7-3). Dylan Penn added 16 points. Ethan Claycomb had 14 points.