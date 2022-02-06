American biathletes still on the hunt for Olympic medal

By MARTHA BELLISLE

Associated Press

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — The United States has never won a medal at the Winter Olympics in biathlon. American biathlete Leif Nordgren has competed in the last two Winter Games and says he regularly hears people ask if this will be the year. Hopes were high at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics after Americans took home a gold and a silver at the biathlon world championships the year before. But they came up empty at the Olympics. Nordgren says “I think our field might be the biggest of all the winter sports.”