Broughton sparks Florida women past No. 14 Georgia 54-51

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Zipporah Broughton scored the final four points and Florida scored the final eight to knock off No. 14 Georgia 54-51. Malury Bates scored on a hook shot to give Georgia a 51-46 lead with 4:30 remaining. Jordyn Merritt answered with a jumper to get Florida (17-6, 7-3 SEC), within three. Kiara Smith sank two free throws after she stole the ball and was fouled to cut the deficit to one. Que Morrison missed a 3-pointer for the Bulldogs (17-5, 6-4) and Broughton hit a go-ahead jumper and was fouled with 1:32 remaining. Broughton missed the free throw, but after a miss by Georgia and a shot-clock violation by Florida, Sarah Ashlee Barker missed a 3 with 5 seconds to go and Broughton made a layup to put an exclamation point on the Gators’ second straight victory over a ranked team.