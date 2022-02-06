Brown, stellar defense lead Celtics past Magic 116-83

By JOHN DENTON

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 26 points and the Boston Celtics played solid defense in a 116-83 victory over the Orlando Magic for their season-best fifth straight win. Boston limited Orlando to 35.8% shooting from the floor and 5 of 25 from 3-point range. Dennis Schröder scored 23 points and hit four 3-pointers off Boston’s bench, while Al Horford added 13 points and 11 rebounds for his 10th double-double. Rookie Jalen Suggs had 17 points, six rebounds and five assists for Orlando, which dropped to an NBA-worst 0-21 when it fails to score 100 points.