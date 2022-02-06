Bynum, Providence win; Hoyas drop school-worst 11th straight

By PATRICK STEVENS

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jared Bynum scored a career-high 32 points and No. 15 Providence won its seventh in a row, beating Georgetown 71-52 and sending the Hoyas to their school-record 11th straight loss. The Friars improved to 20-2 overall and 10-1 in the Big East. Aminu Mohammed had 18 points for the Hoyas, who are 6-15 and have lost all 10 of their conference games. Georgetown is nine games under .500 for the first time since going 3-23 in 1971-72, the season before Hall of Fame coach John Thompson Jr. began his Hoyas career.