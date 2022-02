SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — China came from two goals down to defeat South Korea 3-2 on Sunday and win the Women’s Asian Cup for a record ninth time. Just five days after the men’s team was eliminated from qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, a last-minute goal from Xiao Yuyi completed a dramatic comeback for China in Navi Mumbai, India. South Korea had looked set for its first continental title after scoring twice in the first half.