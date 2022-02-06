Skip to Content
Dixon has 18, No. 4 Louisville overwhelms Syracuse 100-64

By JOHN KEKIS
AP Sports Writer

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Liz Dixon scored a season-high 18 points and Kianna Smith had 16, helping No. 4 Louisville beat Syracuse 100-64. Louisville has won six straight since a 68-59 loss at then-No. 4 North Carolina State in late January. Syracuse has stumbled since a six-game win streak that included a victory over Ohio State, dropping eight of nine. Louisville grabbed control with a big first quarter, and pulled away during a strong second half. Ahlana Smith had 13 points, and Chelsie Hall and Emily Engstler each finished with 11. Najé Murray led the Orange with 16 points.

