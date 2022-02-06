Florida State women beat No. 20 Notre Dame for first time

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Valencia Myers finished with 14 points and eight rebounds to help Florida State beat No. 20 Notre Dame for the first time in program history 70-65. Sara Bejedi sank all three of her shots from 3-point range and scored 12 for the Seminoles (11-10, 5-6 Atlantic Coast Conference), who came into the game 0-10 all-time against the Fighting Irish (18-5, 9-3) with an 0-4 mark on their home floor. Olivia Miles scored nine points and Dodson added seven as Notre Dame cut a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to 66-64 on Westbeld’s 3-pointer with 53 seconds left. Notre Dame had a chance to tie but Sonia Citron. Miles led the Irish with 17 points.