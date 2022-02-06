Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:00 PM

Herbert, Crosby send AFC to 41-35 win in Pro Bowl’s return

KTVZ

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Chargers’ Justin Herbert hit Baltimore’s Mark Andrews with two touchdown passes to leading the AFC to a 41-35 victory over the NFC in the return of the Pro Bowl. New England rookie Mac Jones passed for 112 yards, threw a touchdown pass and did a memorable rendition of the Griddy dance in the Las Vegas debut of the NFL’s annual All-Star game, which came back from a one-year hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Herbert won the offensive MVP award. Maxx Crosby of the hometown Las Vegas Raiders won the defensive MVP award.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content