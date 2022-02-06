No. 24 Tar Heels blow past Hurricanes 85-38

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Deja Kelly scored 18 points, North Carolina built a 26-point lead in the first quarter, and the No. 24 Tar Heels walloped Miami 85-38 in a Play4Kay game. North Carolina led 28-2 after one quarter. The two points allowed was a record low for North Carolina in any quarter. Miami didn’t reach 28 points until the fourth quarter. At one point in the second quarter Kelly made four consecutive 3-pointers in a 14-0 North Carolina run that put the Tar Heels ahead 53-10. They led 53-13 at halftime. The lead peaked at 47 three times in the fourth quarter, including the final margin.