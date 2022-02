FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jalon Pipkins had 19 points and Purdue Fort Wayne rolled to a 71-55 victory over Green Bay. Damian Chong Qui had 13 points and six assists for the Mastodons (13-10, 8-6 Horizon League), who have won five straight at home. Cade Meyer had 13 points for the Phoenix (4-18, 3-10), whose losing streak reached five games.