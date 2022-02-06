Reese, No. 8 Arizona women hold off Oregon State 73-61

By BRIAN J. PEDERSEN

Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cate Reese had 19 points and Koi Love came off the bench to score a season-high 16, helping No. 8 Arizona beat Oregon State 73-61. It was the 15th consecutive home win for the Wildcats, who are 17-3. Despite leading for all but 76 seconds, they struggled to put away pesky Oregon State, which is 11-7. Love, a Vanderbilt transfer who came in averaging 4.4 points per game, was 7 of 10 from the field. Talia Van Oelhoffen led Oregon State with 17 points.