Mané beats Salah as Senegal wins its 1st African Cup

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Senegal has won its first African Cup of Nations title by beating Egypt 4-2 in a penalty shootout. Sadio Mané scored the winning spot kick to start the celebrations and make up for missing a penalty in the seventh minute of the game. The final had ended 0-0 after extra time. Senegal had lost two finals previously, including at the last African Cup in Egypt in 2019, when Mané was left inconsolable. This time he delivered the winning moment.