Shiffrin-Vlhova, Chen-Hanyu among marquee Olympic matchups

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Rivalries have a way of spicing up the Winter Olympics. The U.S.-Canada matchup in women’s hockey may be the best rivalry going at the Beijing Games. Other marquee matchups include Mikaela Shiffrin and Petra Vlhova in Alpine skiing, and Nathan Chen against Yuzuru Hanyu in figure skating. Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway and Russian athlete Alexander Bolshunov already had one head-to-head meeting in cross-country skiing. Bolshunov won the skiathlon and Klaebo finished well back.