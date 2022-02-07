Allen jumper sends No. 20 Texas over No. 8 Kansas 79-76

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Timmy Allen scored 24 points and his long jumper from just beyond the free throw line with 21 seconds left put Texas ahead before Marcus Carr’s free throws sealed a 79-76 win over No. 8 Kansas on Monday night. Texas is one of the best defensive teams in the country and had to withstand a blistering shooting half from the top-scoring team in the Big 12. Kansas led 76-72 before Texas’ Tre Mitchell banked in a 3-pointer to get the Longhorns within one. A Kansas turnover then set up Allen’s go-ahead shot.