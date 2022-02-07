BU holds off Harvard, makes 55th final in 69th Beanpot

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Matt Brown and Ethan Phillips scored second-period goals and Boston University held off Harvard for a 4-3 victory on Monday night in the semifinal of the 69th annual Beanpot tournament. Boston University will play for its 31st title next Monday night against either Northeastern or Boston College. The Terriers have won 29 of the last 55 Beanpots and earned their 55th trip to the championship. The tournament returned this year after being canceled for the first time in its history last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The four schools have at least one player at the Beijing Olympics.