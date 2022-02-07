Falcons pro personnel chief Sabo leaves after 12 seasons

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons director of pro personnel Steve Sabo is leaving the team following 12 seasons. In a statement from Sabo released by the Falcons, Sabo’s departure resulted from a mutual decision with general manager Terry Fontenot. Sabo served in a number of roles with the Falcons, including one season as director of player personnel and six years as the director of college scouting. The Falcons finished 7-10 in 2021 in the team’s first season with Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith. It was the team’s fourth consecutive losing season. The Falcons have the No. 8 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft.