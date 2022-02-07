Fans checking out as Hoiberg’s Huskers continue to flounder

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Empty seats are outnumbering occupied ones at Nebraska men’s basketball home games as the team grinds through one of the worst seasons in program history under coach Fred Hoiberg. According to figures provided to The Associated Press, the average number of tickets scanned is just under 7,200. That’s less than half of Pinnacle Bank Arena’s capacity. Three consecutive January games drew fewer than 5,800 fans. Athletic director Trev Alberts acknowledged some fans are staying away because of the mask mandate. But he said the team’s poor performance is the biggest factor and a major concern.