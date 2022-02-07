Fontana wins 10th short track medal, China wins men’s race

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Arianna Fontana of Italy earned her 10th career Olympic medal with a victory in the women’s 500-meter short track speedskating final. The 31-year-old Italian let out a yell as she crossed the finish line at Capital Indoor Arena. Fontana earned a silver in the inaugural mixed team relay a day before. That gave her two medals in the first two days of short track competition. The men’s 1,000 final was full of suspense. It was restarted in the middle of the race to remove metal debris on the ice. Liu Shaolin Sandor of Hungary crossed the finish line first but was penalized twice. That cleared the way for Ren Ziwei of China to be elevated to the gold medal.