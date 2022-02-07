Messing skates at Olympics after virus, travel whirlwind

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Keegan Messing went from being stuck in a room with COVID-19 to traveling around the world. One skate at the Olympics made it all worthwhile. The Canadian figure skater’s preparations were derailed when a positive test for the virus put him off Team Canada’s scheduled flight to the Olympics. He spent last week waiting on the series of negative tests he needed to fly to China. He had to fly from the west coast of Canada via Europe to China. Messing skated to place ninth in the men’s short program with a performance he said means a lot.