OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Nick Paul and Connor Brown each had a goal and an assist, Matt Murray stopped 32 shots, and the Ottawa Senators beat the New Jersey Devils 4-1. Nick Holden and Adam Gaudette also scored for the Senators, who won for the second time in three games. Nico Hischier scored for the Devils, and Nico Daws finished with 20 saves. New Jersey has lost seven straight — all in regulation — and 10 of its last 11.