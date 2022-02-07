No. 5 NC State women roll past No. 11 Georgia Tech in ACC

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Diamond Johnson scored 12 points and fifth-ranked North Carolina State build a big lead in the third quarter to beat No. 11 Georgia Tech 59-48 on Monday night. Raina Perez added 11 points for the Wolfpack, who turned a marquee matchup of top Atlantic Coast Conference teams into a largely one-sided show. N.C. State made things difficult on the Yellow Jackets defensively through the middle of the game, which has been an area coach Wes Moore has been pushing for a team with Final Four aspirations. Eylia Love scored 16 points to lead Georgia Tech, which shot 35%.