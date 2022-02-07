Pointer, Aifuwa lead No. 14 LSU women past Mississippi 68-64

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Khayla Pointer and Faustine Aifuwa had a triple-double and double-double respectively and No. 14 LSU held off a late rally by Mississippi, defeating the Rebels 68-64. Pointer had 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the Tigers (19-4, 7-3 SEC) and Aifuwa had 20 points and 14 rebounds. The Rebels drew within 64-59 with 1:38 remaining. LSU went to the line four times in the next minute and a half, each time making 1 of 2, but the Rebels gained no ground, themselves making only 1 of 4 free throws. A layup by Mississippi’s Angel Baker cut the margin to four at game’s end.