Cochran-Siegle skis to US Olympic medal 50 years after Mom

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP National Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Ryan Cochran-Siegle’s silver in the super-G at the Beijing Games has given the United States its first men’s Alpine skiing Olympic medal since 2014. Cochran-Siegel’s second-place finish behind Austrian skier Matthias Mayer comes nearly 50 years to the day after his mother won a slalom gold at the 1972 Olympics. Barbara Ann Cochran was watching her son race from back home in Vermont. Cochran-Siegle has overcome a series of injuries that sidelined him for months or even years at a time. That includes knee problems that required multiple operations and a fractured vertebra in his neck that was surgically repaired a year ago.