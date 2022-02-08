Mets bring back Old-Timers’ Day – if there is a season

NEW YORK (AP) — The Met are bringing back Old-Timers’ Day this year for the first time since 1994 — if there is a season. The team says it will host an old-timers’ game before the Mets play Colorado on Aug. 27. Former players will be introduced starting at 5 p.m. ahead of the 7:10 p.m. game. New York eliminated Old-Timers’ Day when the team was co-owned by Fred Wilpon and Nelson Doubleday and did not attempt to restore it under the ownership of the Wilpon and Katz families, which began in 2002. Steven Cohen bought the team ahead of the 2021 season.