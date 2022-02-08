Fillon Maillet wins individual biathlon gold at Olympics

By MARTHA BELLISLE

Associated Press

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Quentin Fillon Maillet filled in quite nicely for Martin Fourcade at the Beijing Olympics. The Frenchman won the the 20-kilometer individual biathlon race and added a gold medal to the silver he won in the mixed relay over the weekend. Fourcade is a five-time Olympic champion from France who retired from the sport in 2020. Anton Smolski of Belarus shot clean and came in 14.8 seconds behind the Frenchman for silver. Johannes Tingnes Boe of Norway took bronze. Fillon Maillet says “with two misses in the shooting I never expected the victory.”