Zamboni honks, pucks in buckets part of Olympic experience

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Hockey at the Beijing Olympics has a little bit of a throwback feel to childhood tournaments. One of the most prominent sounds around the rink has been the honk of the Zamboni horn to clear players off the ice when their practice time is over. Players for China even had to clean up their own pucks when they were done. The U.S. and Canada scrimmaged without referees like it was a pickup game on the pond instead of an Olympic exhibition. And off the ice, members of all 12 teams are staying in the village like peewee hockey tournaments all over the world.