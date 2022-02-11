Valieva’s doping case on the docket at Beijing Olympics

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva broke down in tears after an emotional practice session at the Olympics while her doping case is still to be decided. The 15-year-old Russian’s status at the Olympics is unclear after testing positive for a banned substance. She won a gold medal in the team event five days ago and is next scheduled to compete in the women’s competition on Tuesday. The Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed it has received appeals from both the International Olympic Committee and the World Anti-Doping Agency challenging Valieva’s right to compete.