Barcello outduels Mallette as BYU beats Pepperdine 91-85

MALIBU, Calif. — Alex Barcello had a career-high 33 points to out-duel Houston Mallette and lead BYU to a 91-85 win over Pepperdine. Mallette led the Waves with 31 points, also a season high. Barcello made 10 of 12 shots, including 9 of 10 on 3-pointers. Caleb Lohner had 14 points for BYU (19-8, 7-5 West Coast Conference). Spencer Johnson added 12 points. Jan Zidek had 20 points for the Waves (7-20, 1-11). Mike Mitchell Jr. added 13 points and seven assists. Darryl Polk Jr. had seven assists.