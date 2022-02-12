Bryant, Carter lead South Carolina over Georgia 80-68
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Keyshawn Bryant scored 22 points, Devin Carter added 21 and South Carolina defeated Georgia 80-68 to snap a three-game losing streak. Bryant and Carter combined to shoot 16 of 24 with five 3-pointers for the Gamecocks. James Reese V added 10 points and six assists. Kario Oquendo scored 18 points, Braelen Bridges added 16, Jabri Abdur-Rahim 12 and Aaron Cook 11 with six assists for Georgia, which lost its fifth straight. South Carolina swept the series series and has won 12 straight against the Bulldogs.
