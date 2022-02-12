Bynum scores 25, Providence beats DePaul 76-73 in OT

By BRENDAN McGAIR

Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jared Bynum scored 25 points off the bench and Al Durham and Nate Watson finished with 16 points apiece as No. 11 Providence held on for a 76-73 overtime win over DePaul. Durham went 12 for 12 at the free-throw line as the Big East-leading Friars (21-2, 11-1 Big East) won their eighth straight game. DePaul’s David Jones finished with a team-high 19 points. The game was tied at 60 heading to overtime. Providence built a 68-64 lead in the extra period and four three throws from Durham inside the final 10 seconds helped seal the victory.