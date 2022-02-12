Cisse, Anderson lead Oklahoma State past West Virginia 81-58

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Moussa Cisse finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds and Avery Anderson III scored 18 to power Oklahoma State to an 81-58 romp over West Virginia. Cisse sank 8 of 12 shots from the floor for the Cowboys (12-12, 5-7 Big 12 Conference) on the way to his third double-double of the season. Anderson was 10 of 12 at the free-throw line and added seven boards. Oklahoma State took a 36-30 lead after Tyreek Smith’s layup at the buzzer capped a 5-0 run to close out the first half. Bryce Williams had back-to-back layups to end a 16-2 spurt to open the second half, giving the Cowboys a 52-32 lead with 13:47 remaining. West Virginia (14-10, 3-8) never threatened from there. Malik Curry topped the Mountaineers with 13 points off the bench.