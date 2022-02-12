Dixon scores 31 to lift Idaho over Weber St. 83-79

MOSCOW, Idaho — Mikey Dixon had 31 points and 10 rebounds as Idaho narrowly beat Weber State 83-79. Dixon shot 10 for 12 from the floor. Trevante Anderson tied a career high with 26 points and had six assists for Idaho (6-18, 3-11 Big Sky Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Tanner Christensen added 10 points and eight rebounds. Weber State totaled 55 second-half points, a season high for the team. Koby McEwen had 22 points for the Wildcats (18-8, 11-4). Jamison Overton added 17 points. Dillon Jones had 17 points and 10 rebounds.