FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — CJ Fleming tossed in 24 points to lead Bellarmine to a 75-69 victory over North Alabama. Dylan Penn pitched in with 15 points and eight assists for the Knights (15-11, 9-3 Atlantic Sun Conference), who have won four straight on the road. C.J. Brim had 18 points for the Lions (9-16, 2-10), whose losing streak reached four games.