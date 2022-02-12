Forbes scores 25, leads Tulane past Temple in OT

NEW ORLEANS — Jaylen Forbes scored 25 points, including a go-ahead 3-point play with 1:49 left in overtime, and Tulane defeated Temple 92-83. Forbes made a layup, drew the foul, and converted the free throw to put the Green Wave in front for good. The Green Wave were nearly perfect in overtime, scoring 21 points on 5-for-5 shooting, 2-for-2 3-pointers and 9 of 11 from the free throw line. Sion James had 18 points and nine rebounds for Tulane.