Hannah Green maintains 3rd-round lead at Vic Open

BARWON HEADS, Australia (AP) — Former U.S. Women’s PGA champion Hannah Green shot a 4-under 68 and increased her lead to five strokes after three rounds of the Vic Open. Green won the LPGA Tour major in 2019 at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota. She had a 12-under par total of 205 at the 13th Beach Golf Links. Karis Davidson (68) and Whitney Hillier (75) were tied for second. The Vic Open features a men’s and women’s tournament in mixed groups. In the men’s event John Lyras shot a 2-under 70 for a three-round total of 16-under 200 and a one-stroke lead. The top three finishers in the men’s tournament will qualify for the 150th British Open at St. Andrews, scheduled for July 14-17 on the Old Course.