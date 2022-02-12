Hugley, Horton lead Pitt past NC State 71-69

PITTSBURGH (AP) — John Hugley had 21 points and 10 rebounds and Ithiel Horton scored four key points in the final 17 seconds to lead Pittsburgh to a 71-69 victory over NC State. A layup by Horton gave Pitt a 67-63 lead with 17 seconds remaining then Thomas Allen hit a 3-pointer to draw the Wolfpack within one. NC State sent Horton to the line with nine seconds remaining and he hit both for a 69-66 lead. Both teams fouled on the ensuing possessions and time ran out on the Wolfpack. Horton and Jamarius Burton scored 17 points each for Pittsburgh. Dereon Seabron led NC State with 17 points.