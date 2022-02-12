Ike leads Wyoming over San Jose St. 74-52

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Graham Ike had 25 points and 18 rebounds as Wyoming romped past San Jose State 74-52. Hunter Maldonado added 23 points for the Cowboys (21-3, 10-1 Mountain West Conference). Myron (MJ) Amey Jr. had 19 points for the Spartans (7-17, 0-12), who have lost 12 straight games. Majok Kuath added 13 points. Trey Anderson, the Spartans’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 10 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 7).