Joens scores 32, No. 9 Iowa State women roll past TCU 93-70

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ashley Joens had a season-high 32 points with 14 rebounds, and the No. 9 Iowa State women beat TCU 93-70 for their fifth consecutive win. Lexi Donarski scored 16 points while combining with Joens to go 10 of 20 from 3-point range as the Big 12-leading Cyclones went 19 of 36 from deep. Lauren Heard had 17 points and seven assists for the Horned Frogs. TCU matched its longest losing streak in five years with a seventh consecutive loss.