Madrid held at Villarreal before PSG; Bale makes rare start

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish leader Real Madrid has drawn at Villarreal 0-0 in a match that featured Gareth Bale playing his first minutes in more than five months. Madrid is four points clear of second-place Sevilla as the pace-setter continues to struggle with striker Karim Benzema injured and their Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain just three days away. Bale had not played for club or country since his brief appearance for Wales on Sept. 1. The Wales winger hit the crossbar early in the second half. Late substitute Luka Jovic also hit the woodwork in stoppage time.