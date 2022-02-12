Mensah carries San Diego St. over Air Force 76-64

SAN DIEGO — Nathan Mensah had 14 points and three blocks as San Diego State got past Air Force 76-64. Matt Bradley had 13 points for San Diego State (15-6, 7-3 Mountain West Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Keshad Johnson added 11 points. A.J. Walker tied a season high with 27 points for the Falcons (10-13, 3-9), who have now lost five games in a row. Nikc Jackson added 13 points. Jake Heidbreder had 10 points.