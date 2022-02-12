Moore comes alive late, No. 15 Villanova edges Seton Hall

Kevin Cooney

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Justin Moore scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and No. 15 Villanova rallied from a seven-point deficit to beat Seton Hall 73-67 Saturday. Jermaine Samuels added 16 points while Brandon Slater had 10 points, including the go ahead layup with 1:26 to play for the Wildcats (19-6, 12-3 Big East). Collin Gillespie and Eric Dixon each scored 10. Kadary Richmond and Tray Jackson had 16 points apiece for Seton Hall (15-8, 6-7). Myles Cale added 11 and Alex Yetna had 15 rebonds for the Pirates in the see-saw game that was last tied at 67.