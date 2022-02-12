Murray’s 31 points power Spurs past Pelicans, 124-114

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Dejounte Murray had 31 points and 12 rebounds, and San Antonio Spurs beat the New Orleans Pelicans 124-114 on Saturday night to give them a pair of double-digit, wire-to-wire road victories in the span of 24 hours. Murray controlled the game with a combination of accurate perimeter shooting on pull-ups and fades alike, explosive drives and forceful finishing around the basket. Lonnie Walker scored 17 points, Keldon Johnson added 16 points and Doug McDermott 15 points for the Spurs, who’ve remained within touching distance of the final Western Conference play-in spot. CJ McCollum had a season-high 36 points on 15-of-24 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds in his second game for New Orleans.