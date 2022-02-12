Neese propels Indiana State past Illinois State 60-57

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Cooper Neese had 28 points as Indiana State held off Illinois State 60-57. Neese made 10 of 11 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds for the Sycamores (11-14, 4-9 Missouri Valley Conference). Xavier Bledson had 11 points. Kailex Stephens had eight rebounds and Cameron Henry grabbed seven. Henry sank two free throws with 2 seconds left to help preserve the win. Liam McChesney and Antonio Reeves had 13 points apiece for the Redbirds (11-15, 4-9).