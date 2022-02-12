Skip to Content
Opelka wins 46-point tiebreaker, beats Isner at Dallas Open

DALLAS (AP) — Reilly Opelka won the longest tiebreaker in ATP Tour history to finish a straight-sets win over John Isner and advance to the final of the inaugural Dallas Open. The second-seeded Opelka sent a winner down the line for a 24-22 tiebreaker victory in the second set to secure the 7-6 (7), 7-6 (22) win. Isner is the de facto tournament host at the SMU tennis facility about a mile from his house. Jenson Brooksby played Marcos Giron later in the other semifinal. It’s the first time since 2004 that all four semifinalists have been Americans.

