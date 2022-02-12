Stetson beats No. 22 FGCU women, snaps Eagles’ ASUN streak

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Yazz Wazeerud-Din scored 15 points, Kiya Turner added 14 points and a career-high tying 11 rebounds and Stetson beat No. 22 Florida Gulf Coast 58-55 to snap the Eagles’ 33-game win streak in ASUN play. Stetson, which snapped a 10-game skid against FGCU, has won seven in a row since a 71-48 home loss to the Eagles on Jan. 19. Turner scored six consecutive points — as FGCU went scoreless for 3-plus minutes — to give the Hatters the lead for good when she scooped in a runner in the lane with about a minute left to make it 56-53. FGCU had its 15-game win streak snapped.